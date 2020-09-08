Watch: New Brexit NI protocol legislation 'will break international law,' Brandon Lewis admits

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted legislation altering the Northern Ireland protocol, due to be tabled on Wednesday, "will break international law".

Mr Lewis was speaking after it was reported that Downing Street would seek to alter parts of the protocol, which was agreed last year and designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Speaking in the commons on Tuesday, Conservative MP Robert Neill asked Mr Lewis: "The Secretary of State has said he is committed and the Government is committed to the rule of law. Does he recognise that adherence to the rule of law is not negotiable?

"Against that background, can he assure us that nothing proposed in this legislation does, or potentially might, breach international legal obligations or international legal arrangements that we have entered into?"

Read more Brexit: What is UK Government proposing and how EU has reacted to NI protocol changes report

In response, Mr Lewis said: "I would say to (Sir Bob Neill) that yes this does break international law in a very specific and limited way.

"We are taking the power to dis-apply the EU concept of direct effect required by Article 4 in a certain, very tightly defined circumstances."

He added that "there are clear precedents for the UK and indeed other countries needing to consider their international obligations as circumstances change".

Shadow NI Secretary Lousie Haigh tweeted in response: "Absolutely astonishing that the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has confirmed the government WILL be in breach of international law by undermining the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"This seriously undermines our authority on the international stage."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted: "The Secretary of State for NI has just conceded in Parliament that Govt are about to break international law. His defence seems to be that 'it's only in a very limited way'.

"I'm not sure you can be a little bit illegal. It's a bit like being a little bit pregnant."

Former PM Theresa May also raised concerns regarding trust.

"The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the Northern Ireland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UK legislation," she said.

"The Government is now changing the operation of that agreement. Given that, how can the Government reassure future international partners that the UK can be trusted to abide by the legal obligations of the agreements it signs?"

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said no one in Northern Ireland can "trust a word" the Government says.

“This government has been skirting around the edges of the obvious for far too long – there is no way to reconcile the needs of people, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland with the promises that they’ve made to Brexit ultras," he said.

"The scaffolding of mistruth has come crashing down with the Secretary of State’s admission that the government will ‘break international law’ when it reneges on commitments made to people and businesses here in the Withdrawal Agreement."

DUP MP Ian Paisley said he hopes Mr Lewis agrees that any customs arrangement that affects trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, in either direction, is "unacceptable" and "must be stopped".

"Has this Government the mettle, or do they have a tinfoil spine when it comes to standing up to our detractors in Brussels and our debtors in the Republic of Ireland?" he said.

"Give the people of Northern Ireland the certainty, give the businesses the certainty they deserve."

Critics have accused the Government of attempting to undermine the Good Friday Agreement, however the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said Downing Street was proposing only "limited clarifications" to the law in order to protect the 1998 peace accord in the event of a no deal and provide assurances to businesses.

These "limited clarifications" are due to be outlined in the Internal Market Bill on Wednesday.