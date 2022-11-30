British Retail Consortium warns of ‘bleak winter’ for households as food inflation soars

Food inflation has surged to 12.4% to hit a new record amid predictions of dampened Christmas cheer and an “increasingly bleak” winter.

It comes as it was announced that consumer confidence in Northern Ireland has plummeted again as higher prices continued to squeeze household budgets.

Overall UK shop prices are now 7.4% higher than last November, up from 6.6% in October, to set another record since British Retail Consortium (BRC) records began in 2005.

But food inflation accelerated considerably further to 12.4% from October’s 11.6% — also the highest rate on record as rocketing energy, animal feed and transport costs forced up prices.

The BRC-Nielsen IQ Shop Price Index shows fresh food inflation rose even higher to 14.3%, up from 13.3% last month, driven particularly by the cost of meat, eggs and dairy.

Coffee prices “shot up” as high input costs filtered through to price tags, while Christmas gifting is also set to become more expensive than in previous years with sports and recreation equipment seeing particularly high increases, the BRC said.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Winter looks increasingly bleak as pressures on prices continue unabated.

“While there are signs that cost pressures and price rises might start to ease in 2023, Christmas cheer will be dampened this year as households cut back on seasonal spending in order to prioritise the essentials.”

Meanwhile, the The Danske Bank Northern Ireland Consumer Confidence Index fell significantly to 92 in the third quarter of 2022, down from 103 in the second quarter of the year, and well below the 137 posted in the third quarter of 2021.

Almost half of the respondents to Danske’s survey said the reason they were feeling less confidence about their finances was the impact of higher prices.

For 13%, global risks like war in Ukraine were worrying them the most, while around one in 10 were particularly concerned about the impact of post-Brexit trading arrangements.

And 56% of people believed their finances were in a worse position than a year earlier, although 18% felt their finances had improved. Looking ahead, 63% expected their finances to worsen, while 15% expected their finances to improve in the next 12 months.

Consumers have been bearing the impact of rising prices, with the rate of inflation for October a 41-year high of 11.1%. In an effort to curb inflation, the Bank of England has increased the base interest rate to 3%.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: “Inflation in the UK is at a multi-decade high and is exerting a significant squeeze on consumer spending power.”