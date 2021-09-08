Business chiefs welcome delay over increased checks at ports

But UUP leader criticised by rivals over plan for all-Ireland body to tackle Protocol issues

Business leaders have welcomed another delay on increased checks on certain goods crossing the Irish Sea, but are urging the UK and EU to strike a comprehensive long-term deal.

As Brexit Minister Lord Frost announced an indefinite delay on checks on goods, including chilled meats and medicines, arriving here from Great Britain, the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has come under attack after proposing an all-Ireland body to help tackle issues around the Protocol.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost

The UUP yesterday launched a position paper on the Protocol, proposing a labelling system for products entering Northern Ireland from GB. Identifying products that will not be entering the Republic as “UK sale only” would be one way to reduce new Irish Sea checks, according to the party.

It also believes designating “free ports” would reduce duties and taxes and limit Brexit bureaucracy.

Mr Beattie. who floated the idea of an all-Ireland body in an Irish News interview published yesterday, said the party was seeking “common sense solutions” to the issues. The party did not elaborate on the all-Ireland body proposal, including on its worth if the UK and EU are making the decisions.

“The Ulster Unionist Party is not interested in just complaining and pointing out the flaws of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” Mr Beattie said. “We want to find common sense solutions that will prevent it having a negative effect on the people of Northern Ireland.

“We were not responsible for the Protocol, but we want to put forward proposals that can remove the Irish Sea border.

“There should be no new borders east/west or north/south and we believe this can be achieved if the will is there.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie

But Mr Beattie, who just marked 100 days as UUP leader, came under attack from the TUV leader Jim Allister, who said his rival “doesn’t get, or worse still, accepts the constitutional change already wrought by the Union-dismantling Protocol”.

“If, as appears, he is accepting a ‘regulatory border’ in the Irish Sea… and concluding that only its operation and the Protocol’s ‘democratic deficit’ needs addressed, then the essence of the Protocol is being conceded — namely, that Northern Ireland should be in a foreign single market for goods and under a foreign customs code ruled by foreign laws,” said Mr Allister.

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the UUP proposals are more focused on getting a solution that suits Dublin rather than one that suits the Union.

He added: “I don’t see the creation of more cross-border bodies as the answer to the Protocol. I see the binning of the Protocol as the answer.”

The NI Chamber of Commerce welcomed the announcement by Lord Frost but said the continued uncertainty is bad for business, and an all-Ireland solution is important.

“All-Ireland trade and an all-Ireland solution is important in terms of supply chains, multi-site companies and the transferability of qualifications,” said chief executive Ann McGregor.

“The supply chain point is very important to our agri-food business in terms of origin of goods so any cooperation is welcome.”

On Lord Frost’s announcement, she said: “The delay is welcome.

“However, the uncertainty around what the final business obligations will be under the NI Protocol and the various deadlines (for example on parcels and health certificates) is making it extremely difficult for businesses to plan and, more importantly, to invest.

“The current customs requirements for GB goods are generating a significant additional cost and time burden on business, diverting a firm’s resources (in terms of staff and finance) away from expansion and investment opportunities.”

The Chamber believes NI’s “unique status” presents opportunities.

“That’s a window of opportunity we simply can’t afford to ignore. If we are to derive confidence from inward investors, we must remove any uncertainties,” said Ms McGregor

“The focus should be on reducing the administration and costs, which are the negative aspects of the Protocol, and redirecting our attention to the future.” In his statement, Lord Frost said the Government will continue to operate the Protocol on the current basis.

“This includes the grace periods and easements currently in force. Operational and other guidance will be updated to reflect this approach,” the Brexit Minister said.

In a statement on Monday evening, the European Commission said it noted Lord Frost’s statement and continued to stress that “the Withdrawal Agreement is an international agreement”, of which the Protocol is an integral part.

The Protocol is part of “an agreed solution…to the problems caused by Brexit for the island”, it said.