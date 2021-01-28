Business is blooming: Monica's floral venture gives her fresh outlook

Different focus: hair salon and B&B owner Monica Fee with one of her floral creations

A new venture into floral wreaths has blossomed for a Londonderry woman who had to close her businesses as part of Covid-19 control measures.

Monica Fee is owner of Monica's Hair Salon in Drumahoe and Five Oaks B&B, which she runs with her husband Adrian.

Worrying about the bills that continue to flow during lockdown, Mrs Fee's family suggested she make use of her creative skills for making floral displays.

Further encouraged by her son Jarayd in London, and Adrian, Mrs Fee launched Five Oaks Floral Design, which has since taken off.

"I was a little deflated as I watch both my hairdressing and bed and breakfast business close and open only to be closed again," she said.

"I was stressed to the limit worrying about the bills that were still needing paid and no income coming in as my husband was also self-employed.

"I also had the added worry of staff wages and, yes, they were furlough but I had to wait weeks for that to come through or any form of financial support.

"I was struggling to see how we could survive but was determined that I'd keep going and borrowed money to keep everything ticking over.

"I'd bought a floral door wreath in September and when it arrived two weeks later my youngest son, Joshua and his girlfriend Angelina said, 'Sure you could have made that yourself' - and that was the start of Five Oaks Floral Design.

"A conversation became a reality and to be honest it was a life-saver." Within a few short weeks, a workshop had been created.

She continued: "Five Oaks Floral Design all happened that fast, within a few weeks we had stock bought, a bedroom cleared out and a workshop packed with buckets of flowers of all colours, boxes ordered and new Five Oaks Floral stickers.

"Somewhere in my head I found I had endless creations of colour and style and soon the orders were coming in and before long I started to add more designs and opened the order books for Christmas wreaths and fire garlands."

"I never expected it to go the way it did but people seemed to like what I designed and I get so excited seeing one of our wreaths hanging on someone's door.

"I find making them really therapeutic. I'm inspired by colour, nature and seasons and to be honest it's one of the best things I've done so far in life."

With no end to lockdown in sight, Mrs Fee said her focus is on the new venture.

The business can be found at Fiveoaksfloral.com