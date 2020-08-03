Call for action on cross-border trade as half of firms say they're in decline

Over 50% of businesses across Ireland are in decline because of Covid-19, according to a survey unveiling the disruption the pandemic has wreaked on cross-border trade.

Before the pandemic, 42% of firms had told cross-border body InterTradeIreland's Business Monitor that they were in growth mode.

Now today's monitor for quarter two shows just 15% of firms say they are in growth, with those claiming to be in decline jumping from 7% to 53%.

InterTradeIreland said the stark findings highlight the need for rapid action to help combat the transmission of Covid-19, in order to get cross-border trading back on its feet.

Aidan Gough, designated officer, InterTradeIreland said: "Before Covid-19 struck, the growth in cross-border trade was helping to significantly boost productivity and profitability in both jurisdictions."

He said 23% of businesses said their staff levels have decreased, a figure similar to Q4 2009, when the island was gripped by recession.

"The immediate economic shockwave caused by Covid-19 is having a similar impact in the short-term on jobs as the '08/09 downturn on the island. In addition, the effects of the pandemic are being felt right across the globe, with no economy immune," he added.

He said InterTradeIreland has seen a big uptake in its Covid-19 specific programmes to help cross-border traders and move them into crisis recovery.

He said: "There has been a lot of interest in our Emergency Business Solutions programme. Firms are offered £2,000 worth of support to risk assess their current business position, assist with cash flow forecasting, HR issues and to help manage suppliers," said Mr Gough.

The Business Monitor also illustrated a "digital divide" between larger firms and micro SMEs that Covid-19 has exposed.

It said 70% of firms with less than 10 staff said that employees have no access to emails or company files and documents. For larger firms this drops to 37%.

Mr Gough said: "There is a recognition from policy makers that SMEs need to be digitally enabled to meet the demands of this new environment.

"InterTradeIreland's E-merge programme can assist cross-border SMEs to develop and improve their online sales and e-commerce solutions to allow them to continue to compete and explore new opportunities."

Another divide emerged in working from home set-ups as Northern Ireland is further behind Ireland, with 18% of staff working from home compared to 41% of employees in Ireland. For businesses that trade across the border, 38% of staff are working from home.

But there were some positive signs, with InterTradeIreland's Business Monitor finding that 73% of firms plan to re-hire staff.

SMEs said the need to maintain social distancing with customers, and the hampering effect on profitability of social distancing, were the biggest barriers to business success right now.

This was most marked in the leisure hotel and catering sector (69%) but it is an issue for just under a third of professional service firms (31%).