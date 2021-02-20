Cheese firm boss Dean Wright (48) dies suddenly 

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dean Wright, the owner of the award-winning Ballylisk artisan cheese firm who counted the Royal family among their customers and who supplied the world’s top golfers at the 2019 Open in Portrush.

Police have confirmed that they attended the scene of 48-year-old Mr Wright’s sudden death in the Brackagh Road area of Portadown on Saturday morning.

A spokesman said: “A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death. However the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

The Ballylisk firm had been going from strength to strength and two years ago their Triple Rose cheese was stocked by Fortnum and Mason, the Queen’s grocers, in London.

Earlier this month Mr Wright was among a number of Northern Irish businessmen who went on BBC television to say they had seen an increase in opportunities since the end of the Brexit transition period.

Mr Wright said his company had experienced a rise in demand from customers in the Republic and in Britain.

He went on: “There’s certainly serious opportunity on the two islands here - why should we go into Europe when we have a very good market on our doorstep that maybe hasn’t been tapped into?”

Last month he signed a deal to supply supermarkets all over Ireland with brie and earlier this week he was delivering cheese to customers some of whom said he was ‘in great form’

Five generations of Mr Wright’s family have farmed at Ballylisk for the past 200 years.

Mr Wright’s father Jim had operated a mixed farm with cattle, sheep and crops and Dean started working with him in 2006 before becoming interested in making cheese six years ago when he liaised with experts from Loughry College to develop the Ballylisk range which has won recognition in the Great Taste Awards.

The company website said “He makes it every day. He talks about it. He works on new ones. He even thinks about it in his sleep.”

Last year at the height of the pandemic after demand for his craft cheese dropped, Mr Wright appeared on Sky News as he delivered freshly pasteurised milk along with eggs and potatoes from his 400 acre firm to isolated neighbours.

He told Sky: “We’re in lockdown, there are vulnerable people, there’s elderly people who cannot get to local stores to get their daily necessities.”

Aodhan Michael Connolly, the director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium said Mr Wright was a “talented, passionate artisan maker of great cheese whose own high standards were reflected in what he made”.

A tweet from Warke’s delicatessen in Portstewart said the staff were “shocked and saddened to hear about the death of a lovely man”.

And a message from the Wine and Brine restaurant in Moira which is run by Great British menu chef Chris McGowan said their thoughts were with Mr Wright’s family.