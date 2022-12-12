Christmas dinner cost up by 5% as inflation causing grocery bills to spiral

Cost-of-living crisis makes its inevitable impact on traditional festive fare for family of four

The price of turkey has fallen year on year but other elements of the traditional meal are going up. (Stock image - Getty)

Inflation is pushing the average annual grocery bill up by £473 to £5,270 in Northern Ireland for those who don’t shop around for better prices or cut back.

And Christmas dinner for a family of four is set to cost 5% more than last year at £23.38 for a traditional turkey and ham plate with all the trimmings accompanied by sparkling wine and followed by a mince pie.

Stuffing, turkey, carrots and Brussels sprouts have all come down in price year on year in the 12 weeks to November 27, according to market researchers Kantar.

However, the cost of parsnips has risen by a whopping 44%; mince pies and gravy granules by around 20%; potatoes by 17%, and ham by 11%, with smaller price hikes for wine and cranberry sauce.

Emer Healy, senior retail analyst at Kantar, said: “The Northern Irish grocery market saw sales drop by 1% in the year to November 27, 2022, although shoppers are returning to stores more often, with visits up 2.1%.

“As food and drink prices continue to climb, with average prices up 5.8% compared to last year, the impact on shopper budgets is unavoidable for many consumers here. Inflation now stands at 9.5% for November.

“As shoppers look for ways to manage costs, many are turning to cheaper alternatives such as retailer own label lines, where sales of value own label products are up £2.3m compared to last year. This all comes at an expensive time of year.

“Over the latest 12 weeks, grocery sales are up 2.8% thanks to shoppers visiting stores 2.9% more often and noticeable price increases of 7.9%.

“Northern Ireland shoppers are getting into the festive spirit and have already spent £215,000 more on mince pies, £1.8m more on chocolate confectionery and £1.7m more on crisps compared to last year.”

Year on year, multiple retailers lost a 0.8% share of the total local grocery market, with Tesco reportedly losing the biggest market share (-1.8%), followed by Sainsbury’s (-1.4%), while Asda retained a stable share, and discounter Lidl continued its upward trajectory of recent years at +8.9% versus two years ago.

Symbol retailers such as Spar, Centra, Costcutter, Nisa and Nearby posted the biggest increase in market share — +5.4% to 8.1%.

Other outlets such as greengrocers and butcher’s shops dropped -8.3% to a 7.5% market share, in an apparent reversal of gains made by the sector during the pandemic.

Ms Healy added: “Tesco maintains its position at the top of the table and is Northern Ireland’s largest grocer with a 35.7% share of the market.

“Tesco welcomed an influx of new shoppers in store which contributed an additional £42.9m to their overall performance.

“Lidl holds 7.1% market share, with sales up 1.3% year-on-year.

“Lidl continues to see the strongest boost of new shoppers, up 4.8 percentage points.

“That contributed an additional £16.1m to their overall performance.

“Sainsbury’s holds a 17% share and saw a boost of new shoppers, which contributed an additional £21.2m to their overall performance.

“Asda holds 16.4 % of the market this period and also welcomed new shoppers in store alongside existing shoppers purchasing more often, which contributed an additional £8.6m overall.”

Meanwhile, retail footfall for the week beginning December 4 was +13.6% year on year, but -1.9% week on week and -14.5% versus 2019 in Northern Ireland, according to Springboard.