Cineworld closure: Movie House boss expresses fears for industry

A Northern Ireland cinema boss has voiced fears for the industry worldwide after picturehouse giant Cineworld said it would be closing screens in the UK and Ireland.

The closures come as the release of the latest James Bond film is understood to have been further delayed from November to spring 2021 amid difficult trading conditions for the UK's biggest cinema operator.

Michael McAdam from Movie House Cinemas said it is a "big blow" to the industry and said there are problems for the cinema operator worldwide after it reported half-year losses of $1.6bn (£1.3bn) recently.

The firm is writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to say the industry is now "unviable", according to the Sunday Times.

Despite a more favourable weekend of trading, Mr McAdam expressed fears for the future of cinemas with furlough schemes set to come to an end this month.

"We're working to 35-40% capacity, we've had a fair amount of people on furlough and it's clear to see we now don't have jobs for them because we've fallen off in business," he said.

"We've taken away our late night showings we used to operate seven nights a week, we're opening at 3pm instead of 1pm. The staff numbers are much reduced."

Mr McAdam said it's thanks to several new children's films that have brought families back to cinemas, with the return of primary schools encouraging family outings to the cinema.

"Of all the indoor activities you can go to, cinemas are the safest in my opinion - with big recliners, the space between the person beside and behind you is huge and the ceilings are high," he said.

It comes as cinema operators try to adjust to "the new normal" and reinvent the operation of the industry.

"The film industry is going to have to change and the whole deal with looking for worldwide releases has always been because of the fear of piracy," he said.

"Disney can't put an end to that whenever they decide to pull Mulan for cinemas and into pay-per-view. It's a lot easier to pirate a film in your own home."

Although the new James Bond film would give cinemas a boost, Mr McAdam said he understands why distributors are reluctant to release it.

"You don't make these films for one or two million so I can understand where distributors are coming from. If you don't have as many cinemas open, that's going to be a problem and even when they're open, you have a limited capacity.

"I'm very disappointed to see they've decided to pull Bond but I understand," he said.

When asked whether governments could do more to help cinema operators, Mr McAdam said the help from Stormont has been "great" along with rates and VAT reductions for businesses - but he warned many would be "in trouble" again in the new year as assistance schemes come to an end.

"Not having to pay out money for rates is spectacular and I would appeal to all those in power to consider strongly everybody in the province being able to extend that," he said.

Anyone considering starting a new business in the leisure or hospitality sector should be cautious, he said.

"I think that anybody who is considering opening a new activity in the leisure or restaurant business would have to be giving second thoughts and asking whether this is the time. If I was doing something, it would be on the back burner," he said.