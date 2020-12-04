City of Derry Airport to put on extra festive flights

There will be extra flights between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted over Christmas due to high demand

Loganair said the usual two flights on weekdays will be bolstered by an extra service on Tuesday, December 22 and Monday, December 28.

They will depart City of Derry at 1.05pm on the Tuesday, returning at 3.05pm from Stansted, and 1.50pm on the Monday, returning at 3.40pm.

There is also an extra service on Monday, January 4, leaving Derry at 10.50am and returning at 12.50pm.

Tickets for the flights go on sale today. Fares are from £39.99 one-way.

Loganair was selected as the operator for the Public Service Obligation contract to secure Derry's sole air service to London in February 2019 after previous operator flybmi entered insolvency.

The carrier's Kay Ryan said: "It's great to see our customers travelling over the Christmas and New Year period for what we know is an important time for visiting family and loved ones, and demand for the route has been high."