City Quays Gardens: Vibrant urban project to take root along Belfast’s waterfront

An artist's impression of the new park at City Quays

Belfast Harbour has unveiled plans for a multi-million pound vibrant ‘green’ urban garden for the city.

City Quays Gardens has been designed to be an attractive public space for communities, tenants and visitors.

The proposed investment aims to blend the rich industrial and maritime heritage of the area with an innovative and sustainable design.

The City Quays Gardens project will be delivered in a number of phases, with a £3m phase one investment focusing on the creation of a two-acre green public space on land adjacent to the City Quays buildings and the historic Belfast Harbour Offices.

The gardens will be developed to achieve ‘One Planet Living’ environmental accreditation, a first in Northern Ireland.

Belfast Harbour said the design will be eco-friendly and create new habitats for wildlife; enhancing biodiversity and utilising renewable solar energy to provide all power requirements.

The new gardens will feature richly planted green spaces with seating, extensive tree planting, events lawns with amphitheatre seating and outdoor workspace with publicly available 5G WiFi.

The project is also designed to help promote active and sustainable travel, reconnecting the National Cycle Network by incorporating an off-road alternative cycle route along the city’s waterfront.

The project will also improve pedestrian and cycle connections to a range of public transport halts, including York Street Railway station.

Belfast Harbour said it is working closely with Maritime Belfast Trust and Belfast City Council to ensure that the new space can be animated with events, activities and historic trails and that it seamlessly integrates with the Maritime Mile and other public space developments within the city.

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “Our ‘Port for Everyone’ vision is to develop an iconic waterfront for the city, working with partners to create a vibrant space that all communities can enjoy, and making Belfast Harbour an attractive place to live, work, visit and invest.”

Ian Humphreys, from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “The pandemic has reinforced the importance of nature and spending time outdoors and we welcome that City Quays Gardens will offer a new space to promote community gathering in the city.”

Subject to planning approval from Belfast City Council the project will begin development in 2022.