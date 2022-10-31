Click Energy announces Government-supported 54.72% price decrease

Following the UK Government's announcement of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) scheme, Click Energy can confirm that domestic customers will benefit from a 54.72% decrease in prices from November 1 2022.

The provider is the smallest of the five household electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland and the price decrease follows a hike of 28.2% from the start of October.

It follows the UK Government's announcement of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) scheme.

This scheme reduces the unit cost of energy and will be backdated to October 1 2022, ensuring the support provided in Northern Ireland is equivalent to the support issued in Great Britain.

Under the Energy Price Guarantee, every Click Energy domestic tariff will be discounted by 19.908 pence per kWh (ex. VAT).

This scheme will be in place until April 2023, at which point the Treasury will carry out a review to decide on future support.

The Energy Price Guarantee will be automatically applied to customers’ bills, meaning no further action is required.

For customers on keypad meters, the Energy Price Guarantee will be automatically applied to the rate you pay for each unit of electricity at the same rate as for all other customers, so money added to the meters will last longer than would otherwise have been the case this winter.

Philip McDaid, Acting CEO at Click Energy said: "We are pleased to be able to confirm this discount for our customers, as many will have been concerned about the cost of energy this winter.

"The rapid inflation of wholesale gas prices continues to cause unavoidable pressures on the energy market, but we hope this announcement will come as a welcome relief to our customers as the Energy Price Guarantee attempts to minimise the impact of these rising costs.”

Domestic customers will also receive £400 credit through the Energy Bills Support Scheme this winter.