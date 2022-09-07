Click Energy announces price hike of 28.2%

Click Energy customers in Northern Ireland are to face a price hike of 28.2% from the start of next month, the company has announced.

The smallest of the five electricity suppliers in the province said it would be increasing prices from October 1, a move that will impact around 26,000 customers.

It comes just a day after Firmus Energy announced a huge 56.3% rise and comes amid a raft of other rising prices customers are facing going into the autumn.

The Northern Ireland Consumer Council said the rise will see the typical annual bill for a household with Click Energy increase by an extra £269 for those with either credit or prepayment (PAYG) meters.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council, said: “The increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs. However, this news will still come as a big disappointment to Click Energy customers as it is its second increase since July, and it comes at a time when many are experiencing extreme pressures on their household budgets with significant rises in home heating oil, natural gas, coal, grocery, and transport fuel costs.

“With every price announcement it becomes more apparent that Northern Ireland consumers need more support. While the £400 payment announced by the Chancellor will be a help when it arrives, it will not be enough to help Northern Ireland consumers through the winter ahead.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier without delay. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs during the coming winter.

“We also recommend that electricity consumers shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal. Click Energy has no exit fees on its tariffs anymore, therefore none will apply to customers that switch supplier before 30 September 2022. To support consumers in the switching process, the Consumer Council’s website has an independent energy price comparison tool for households to help them get the best deal.”