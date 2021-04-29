College changes: Work begins on £17m redevelopment plan

Vision: The design of the £17m new-build at Dunclug College in Ballymena

Construction work has started on the £17m redevelopment of Dunclug College in Ballymena, and plans for the finished project, due for completion in summer 2024, have been revealed.

Privately-owned contractor Graham has been selected by the Education Authority to design and build a new school campus on the Cushendall Road.

The first stage of development of the new teaching facility on the existing all-weather pitch to the rear of the existing school has started and will eventually see the 900 pupils move into a state-of-the-art 11,358 square metre building which will be a mix of single and two storeys.

The school’s existing building will be demolished to make way for extensive playing fields and sporting provision.

Graham project director Garry Farmer said the company was proud to be delivering the transformational educational project.

“Our delivery team is especially looking forward to the opportunity of creating this new facility,” he said.

“Many of them live in the surrounding areas and therefore understand the need for this new facility at Dunclug College.

Dunclug College principal Niall Oliver believes the new facilities will help the school grow in years to come.

“The plans for the new school are very exciting,” he said. “We look forward to seeing the school continue to grow.”

The new build is being funded by the Department for Education.