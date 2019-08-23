Construction begins on £4m Haslem Hotel in Lisburn

Artist’s impression of the Beannchor Group’s new £4m hotel, The Haslem at Lisburn Square.

The owners of the Merchant Hotel in Belfast have begun construction on a new £4m hotel in Lisburn, County Antrim.

The hotel, which will be called the Haslem Hotel, will be situated in Lisburn Square and will be the first hotel in the city centre.

It's expected the hotel will open in spring 2020 and will create 75 new jobs.

Beannchor say the 52-bedroom development will "epitomise urban style" and will feature a conference room, residents' gym and an underground car park as well as a lobby bar and restaurant.

The Beannchor Group also owns Belfast’s 5-star Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Hotel and eight Little Wing Pizzerias and said they are aiming for a four-star status for the hotel.

Earlier this year, the Group completed a £350,000 investment in the refurbishment of bar and eatery The National in the Cathedral Quarter and a £500,000 refurbishment of The Merchant Hotel’s public bar, The Cloth Ear.

"We are delighted that construction of the Haslem Hotel has now started," said Nicky McCollum, Development Director of Lisburn Square.

"Historically, Lisburn Square was regarded as a retail location but since Marcol took ownership in 2015, we have been working to re-position the scheme as a destination to eat, work, live and shop. The opening of Haslem will add to the eclectic mix of occupiers, with a number of other units within The Square also under negotiation."

Will Church, Senior Director, CBRE Capital Advisors said: "We are pleased to be funding the delivery of the Haslem Hotel, the first loan the Northern Ireland Investment Fund has made outside of Belfast.

"The loan supports a heavily under-serviced hotel and flexible workspace market in Lisburn and boosts the regeneration of Lisburn Square, which is set to become an exciting retail, work and leisure destination."