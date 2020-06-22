Consultation over social housing at Ballymena barracks site set to launch

The public will find out more about social housing at the former St Patrick's Barracks site in Ballymena when a consultation launches soon.

The £20m project by Radius Housing will feature around 140 new homes as well as infrastructure and a children's play park.

The housing-led regeneration of the former St Patrick's Barracks site is being taken forward by the Department for Communities, with Radius Housing leading with the housing element which forms a key part of the wider St Patrick's Barracks masterplan.

The scheme is part of the NI Executive's draft Programme for Government Shared Housing Programme, 'Housing for All'.

Around half of the housing phase of the regeneration is funded by the Department for Communities and 50% through private finance raised by Radius.

Anita Conway, director of development at Radius Housing, said: "Radius Housing is delighted to be involved in this large housing-led strategic project which we believe will positively benefit the Ballymena community and beyond. We are pleased that recently introduced regulations will allow major planning applications to be progressed and determined during the Covid-19 pandemic and are embracing a new online digital consultation process for our exciting rejuvenation proposals."

Communities Minister, Caral Ni Chulin, said: "The creation of new social and affordable homes is a significant and key part of our plans. I would encourage everyone to give their views on the proposed plans.

"By creating homes where people are able to thrive, we will breathe new life into the area."