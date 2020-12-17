Coronavirus lockdown reopening led to record jump in NI service sector activity

Shuttered shops and empty streets in Belfast city centre on Black Friday, normally one of the busiest days of shopping in the run up to Christmas. Picture by Stephen Davison

The reopening of the economy following the spring lockdown led to a record 22.5% jump in output for the services sector during July to September, it has emerged.

That jump for the sector covering businesses like hotels, shops, restaurants and hairdressers, followed a slump of 18.4% in the second quarter - at that time the biggest quarterly change ever seen.

The economic output statistics from the NI Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra) also showed growth in industrial production sector of 16.2% - following a fall of 14.1% in the second quarter during lockdown.

The quarterly figures represent the first growth in production and services in about a year and a half.

The economy has taken a dramatic hit from Covid-19 and lockdowns, with the first lockdown lasting from the last week in March until June.

But services sector output is still 5.4% lower than the high-point of the last 10 years, in quarter 2 of 2019, and 7% lower than its all-time high in 2006. Output for the sector was down 3.9% over the year. T

All four sub-sectors within services were up, with 26.7% expansion for the category covering the wholesale and retail trade and accommodation and food service sector up 26.7%.

Meanwhile, all sectors within industrial production sector reported growth during the quarter, with manufacturing up 18%.

And within manufacturing, the strongest growth was within basic metals and fabricated metals, with expansion of 41%, while manufacture of textiles, leather and related products was up by about the same.

Engineering and allied industries were up 28.%, other manufacturing was up 25.3%, food products, beverages and tobacco were up 3.5%) while chemical and pharmaceutical products were up 3.4%.

But in a tweet, Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said industrial production was still 6.9% below levels seen in the second quarter of last year.