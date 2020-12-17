Coronavirus lockdown reopening led to record jump in NI service sector activity
The reopening of the economy following the spring lockdown led to a record 22.5% jump in output for the services sector during July to September, it has emerged.
That jump for the sector covering businesses like hotels, shops, restaurants and hairdressers, followed a slump of 18.4% in the second quarter - at that time the biggest quarterly change ever seen.
The economic output statistics from the NI Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra) also showed growth in industrial production sector of 16.2% - following a fall of 14.1% in the second quarter during lockdown.
The quarterly figures represent the first growth in production and services in about a year and a half.
The economy has taken a dramatic hit from Covid-19 and lockdowns, with the first lockdown lasting from the last week in March until June.
But services sector output is still 5.4% lower than the high-point of the last 10 years, in quarter 2 of 2019, and 7% lower than its all-time high in 2006. Output for the sector was down 3.9% over the year. T
All four sub-sectors within services were up, with 26.7% expansion for the category covering the wholesale and retail trade and accommodation and food service sector up 26.7%.
Meanwhile, all sectors within industrial production sector reported growth during the quarter, with manufacturing up 18%.
And within manufacturing, the strongest growth was within basic metals and fabricated metals, with expansion of 41%, while manufacture of textiles, leather and related products was up by about the same.
Engineering and allied industries were up 28.%, other manufacturing was up 25.3%, food products, beverages and tobacco were up 3.5%) while chemical and pharmaceutical products were up 3.4%.
But in a tweet, Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said industrial production was still 6.9% below levels seen in the second quarter of last year.