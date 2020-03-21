Coronavirus updates: 22 new cases in Northern Ireland in largest daily increase

There are 22 new positive cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 108 in the largest daily increase to date.

The Department of Health said 2,186 tests have been carried out here.

To date, one person has died of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the number of people across the UK who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 reached 233, with a 41-year-old patient thought to be the youngest victim in the UK since the outbreak began.

People with mild symptoms - a new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate, according to the Department. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.

Ahead of school closures to most children on Monday, the Department of Education has said there is no limit to the number of key workers' children that schools can admit as long as it is safe.

New guidance from the department said teachers may be shared between schools to allow them to open on Monday but that normal school meals and transport may not be available.

It's after it was announced that Northern Ireland schools would close from Monday due to the coronavirus, except for key workers' children.

Ministers are asking schools to remain open for staff next week to allow them to prepare for remote learning, ensure provision for vulnerable children and key workers’ youngsters up to the end of Year 10.

A list of key workers whose children will need to be provided for while they are working includes healthcare, nursery and teaching staff, members of the police, fire and prison services and those keeping public transport and the electric network operating.

Health minister Robin Swann confirmed he has written to childcare workers to clarify that they should remain open to meets the needs of parents who are key workers and vulnerable children.

On Friday, a package from Chancellor Rishi Sunak which pledged that the Government will cover 80% of the wages of workers up to a total of £2,500-a-month in an unprecedented intervention was welcomed across Northern Ireland.

