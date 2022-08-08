Cost of living crisis casts shadow over house prices

Rate hike and political uncertainty slowing growth, warns report

House prices are still rising but the cost of living crisis and interest rate and mortgage increases are slowing growth, an Ulster University report has claimed.

Political and economic uncertainty is also having an impact, according to the authors of the Quarterly House Price Index, which said prices increased by 3.6% in the last quarter compared to the first three months of the year to just over £205,000.

The biggest increases were in Belfast (8.1%), Antrim and Newtownabbey (8%) and the Causeway Coast and Glens council area (7.1%).

Prices fell by 1.9% in Fermanagh and Omagh and 0.3% in Derry and Strabane

The highest average price at £225,512 was in Newry, Mourne and Down, followed by Ards and North Down at £220,445.

The lowest average, meanwhile, was found in Derry and Strabane at £147,261.

Variation in price changes was driven by local tastes and the nature and availability of houses coming onto the market, the authors of the report claimed.

Despite the overall increases, a third of estate agents reported a reduction in new enquiries within selected market areas.

While 86% of agents believed prices would remain the same or increase slightly over the next three months, the “market is approaching a peak in activity”, the report said.

It put quarterly house price growth at 3.6% and annual growth at 5.6%. The average price was £205,628.

Terraces and townhouses saw the largest annual increase at 6.9%, with the average standing at £138,942.

The price of semi-detached homes increased by 6.3% to an average of £187,861.

Detached homes rose by some 4.6% to £291,071, with apartment prices climbing by 2.8% to £147,594.

Lead researcher Michael McCord, a reader in real estate valuation at Ulster University, said prices were rising at a rate “which is diminishing relative to both quarterly and annual prices changes seen since the end of the lockdown periods”.

“The tailwind that has been in the market post-pandemic, buoyed by strong levels of demand, appears to being to be subsiding,” he added.

“With strong headwinds ahead in terms of inflationary pressures, the cost-of-living crisis, interest and mortgage rate increases and the wider political and economic uncertainty, there is increasing uncertainty regarding the stability of future pricing levels.”

He also said that a lack of supply could soften a potential downturn in prices.