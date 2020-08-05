Council reverses decision on fees for St George's traders

Belfast City Council has agreed to waive fees for St George's Market traders for three months.

The famous indoor market, which closed at the start of lockdown, reopened last month.

However, stall holders facing diminished income due to social distancing reacted with anger when councillors initially rejected a request for a six-month reprieve on their £25 fees following advice from council officers.

But at a recent strategic policy and resources committee meeting this decision was reversed after a presentation by the St George's Traders' Committee.

Pre-Covid-19 occupancy rates were 225 stalls on Friday, 189 on Saturday and 186 on Sunday.

Taking account of social distancing measures, 84 stalls are now provided.

Footfall is currently around 30% of normal levels, in line with the rest of the city centre.

A report by council officers stated that after loss of income and additional overheads for post-Covid security and cleaning, the reopening of the market has "significant financial implications for the council", with additional costs estimated at £346,150.

A three-month fee waiver would result in a total cost to the council of £440,408, an increase of £94,258.

A six-month waiver would cost over £500,000 for the council, the report said.

Despite this councillors voted for the fees freeze, with the situation to be reviewed in three months.

A one-way system for visitors has been put in place at the market, with limited points of access. Additional staffing, security and cleaning cover has been put in place to provide a greater level of assurance for the public.

No seating has been provided for customers yet, but new seating areas are planned for the coming weeks.

A reintroduction of live music has also been proposed.

Current operating hours are: 6am-3pm on Friday, 9am-3pm on Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday.