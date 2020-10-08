Covid impact caused construction levels to plunge by 30% in Northern Ireland

Construction levels in Northern Ireland slumped by almost a third this year amid the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown – the sharpest fall on record.

There was a 30% drop in construction levels during the second quarter of the year, which covers the period directly after lockdown was imposed across the UK.

According to the latest statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA), output fell to a series low during the quarter.

However, since the stark fall off at the peak of lockdown, many large scale projects have restarted across Belfast and beyond. That includes housing schemes, grade A office space and mixed-use developments.

This figures deal with the direct effects of the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to reduce transmission of the virus.

“The most significant was the introduction of restrictions in movement, which began on March 23 2020. Quarter two 2020 is the first quarter that has been affected from start to finish,” the latest release said.

Construction levels were down 30% based on the same period a year earlier, and 9.3% lower on a rolling four quarter basis.

The decrease in overall output in was driven by a 32.9% decrease in new work and a 16.7% fall in repair and maintenance.

Breaking the figures down by sectors, all areas saw a slump but housing witnessed a 37.5% fall – a record low.

However, the latest report also says Covid-19 “impacted on the collection and validation of business data, which are collected on the Quarterly Business Survey”.

“As a result, estimates for quarter two 2020 are likely to be subject to higher revisions than normal over the coming quarters. Comparisons of provisional June 2020 estimates at lower industry levels in particular should be treated with caution.”

With work having restarted on a number of major schemes, maintenance and other schemes are also continuing – which includes a number major public sector tenders having been published.

That includes a huge £455m Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) contract, which could run over the course of seven years, and would see a host of tenders being issued for a range of fit-out and maintenance roles across the public sector body.