Create taskforce to save NI high streets: Hamilton

Northern Ireland's city and town centres need urgent help to protect them from a litany of job losses and closures in the retail sector, an industry leader said.

Restaurant chain Pizza Express yesterday became the latest big high street chain to announce plans to close branches.

It has five restaurants in Belfast - including three in the city centre which have yet to reopen following lockdown.

The chain said it plans to launch a Company Voluntary Arrangement "in the near future" in a move which could lead to the closure of 15% of its 449 UK restaurants.

Dixons Carphone, which owns Currys PC World, is cutting 800 jobs in an overhaul of store management. It has 10 stores here.

DW Sports has said it is planning to go into administration. It has seven shops and five gyms here - including a flagship store on Belfast's Donegall Place.

Travel agency Hays Travel, which has around 20 branches here, is also cutting 878 jobs UK-wide. Last month bookseller Eason announced it would not reopen its Donegall Place store.

The Belfast Chamber called on the Executive to create a taskforce to rejuvenate city and town centres.

Chief executive Simon Hamilton said: "Sadly, it seems that the much-anticipated crisis for city and town centres, caused by the lockdown restrictions imposed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, is upon us.

"It is undoubtedly the case that the retail sector faced many challenges before the coronavirus pandemic struck but the interlinked health and economic emergency created by Covid-19 has seriously exacerbated the situation.

"But retail remains our region's biggest employer and we cannot stand by and allow our town centres to continue to be devastated. We need to take concerted and co-ordinated action to save our city and town centres."

He said a taskforce would also help other aspects of town and city life, including offices, hospitality, arts and culture.