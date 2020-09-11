Danske Bank announces closure of four Northern Ireland branches

Danske Bank has announced the closure of four of its branches later this year.

Branches in Ballycastle, Comber, Kilrea and Strabane will close on December 4 as a result of a shift towards online banking in their customer base.

It will bring the number of Danske Bank branches across Northern Ireland to 36.

"The way customers use branches has changed significantly," said Aisling Press, Danske Bank’s Managing Director of Personal Banking.

“As a business, we must respond to these changes. Through transformational upgrades, we have invested over £3 million in 15 branches across Northern Ireland over the past three years – such as our recent upgrades of our branches in Bangor at Bloomfield Shopping Centre, Enniskillen, Newry, Coleraine and Foyle.

"Other times, it unfortunately means taking difficult decisions to close certain branches that are being used less - we do not take these decisions lightly."

Affected customers will receive a letter to inform them on other ways to bank with Danske Bank, Ms Press said.

"If any of our customers are concerned, I would encourage them to please speak with us - we will do everything we can to help them."

This week, Ulster Bank announced that around 25 Northern Ireland jobs will be lost as part of cuts by Ulster Bank to its operations in the Republic.

A total of 266 roles are being cut in total in a move which affects 53 jobs here - but the bank is expected to create 57 roles, which are to be split between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

That process is expected to result in a net loss of 25 jobs.