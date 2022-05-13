Danske Bank to close four more branches in Northern Ireland

Four Danske Bank branches in Northern Ireland are to close in September, the bank has confirmed.

The branches will be in Lurgan, Cookstown, Kilkeel and Fivemiletown and Danske Bank confirmed they would close on Friday September 16.

The bank claimed the closures come amid changing customer patterns in the use of bank branches and said they “do not make these decisions lightly”.

The closures of the branches will also see the removal of several ATM devices.

The ATMs at Cookstown, Kilkeel and Lurgan will be removed on September 16, with the cash machine at Fivemiletown will be removed on January 31 2023.

In October last year Danske Bank closed branches in Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, Hillsborough in Co Down, Mallusk in Co Antrim and at University Road in Belfast.

The latest closures will leave the bank with 28 branches across Northern Ireland.

Aisling Press, managing director of personal banking at Danske Bank said: “In the last number of years, the way customers use branches has changed considerably.

“Now, many are choosing to use alternative ways of banking with us, such as our digital solutions, online banking, app or banking on the telephone.

“As a business, we have to respond to these changes and part of that is reviewing and adapting how we invest in customer solutions for the future.

“Sometimes that will include investing more in branches. Through transformational upgrades, we have invested around £6 million in 25 branches across Northern Ireland over the past six years and we continually look for new opportunities to develop and invest in our technology to better serve our customers in our branches and across our other channels.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, we also need to make difficult decisions to close certain branches that are being used less and are no longer sustainable. We do not make these decisions lightly.”

Ms Press confirmed Danske Bank has written to the customers of the affected branches and the bank confirmed there would be no redundancies as a result of the closures.

“Over the coming weeks, customers will also be able to get additional support in our branches and from our local customer contact centre,” she added.

“Our ‘Step by Step’ guide, with guidance on how to use other ways of banking, and our Impact Assessments with details on alternative ways of banking, can be found on our website, in our branches, or can be printed and posted to customers.

“If any of our customers have additional concerns, I would encourage them to please speak to us - we will do everything we can to support them through this change.”