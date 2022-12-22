Davy Milliken: Tributes paid to Bangor motorcycle shop owner who has died after brief illness

Tributes have been paid to “a massive figure in Northern Ireland’s motorcycle industry”, Davy Milliken, who has died after a brief illness in hospital.

The owner of Davy’s Bikes motorcycle shop in Bangor, Mr Milliken "had nothing but pure passion to help his customers”, his daughter Katie said last night.

Mr Milliken was a beloved figure in Northern Ireland’s biking scene and traded old and new motorcycle parts for over 30 years.

His death was confirmed in a social media post by the store on Tuesday, with his son-in-law and staff member Marty writing: “I am struggling to put into words the sadness and grief that comes with the passing of our one and only Davy.

“Davy has been an icon in the local motor trade for well over 35 years and there isn’t too many people who can say they don’t know him.

"If you have ever dealt with Davy you will know how kind, generous and loving he was.

“Davy’s wife and children are very much aware of the kind thoughts and prayers that were offered throughout this past week and they thank you all so much for that.

"The endless offer of help from so many people to us has been unbelievable and so appreciated, it will never be forgotten.”

Mr Milliken’s daughter Katie also took to social media to say “the world has lost the most caring, kind and beautiful soul today”.

She added in a statement later: “It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather.

"He was a massive figure in Northern Ireland’s motorcycle industry and had nothing but pure passion to help his customers. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and loyal customers.”

Earlier this month it was reported the shop owner had been admitted to intensive care at Ulster Hospital for an sudden unknown illness.

Last week, the shop informed their customers and online following of over 10,000 people, that Davy was in a “critical condition” and said they were appreciative of thoughts sent to his family.

The announcement of his passing led to an outpouring of poignant condolences for the motorcycle expert, with 2,000 'likes' on the post and comments which called Davy "a gentleman" and "a character you couldn't put into words”.

A post from The Movin’ Targets Scooter Club in Bangor said his loss left them “heartbroken” and called Mr Milliken “kind, helpful and generous” with “unrestricted access to an endless amount of advice and expert-level information”.

They said in a statement: “He was in the inner circle of our group, he was an outstanding advocate for each and every one of us individually.

"This was not only due to the fact that he had access to an unlimited amount of direction and technical knowledge, but it was also due to the fact that he was a guy who was honest, kind, helpful, and generous.

“During this extremely difficult time, we are keeping his family, friends, and co-workers in our thoughts and prayers, and we are making sure that their wellbeing is at the forefront of our minds while we do so. RIP Davy.”

Martyn Boyd, Northern Ireland representative of Motorcycle Action Group UK, also paid his respects, recalling Mr Milliken’s work with the Volunteer Bikers Group during the Covid pandemic and saying his work brought “a thriving motorcycle dealership back to the Bangor district, something many of us deeply appreciate”.