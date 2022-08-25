Derry dessert and juice bar announces ‘devastating’ closure due to ‘crippling costs of energy and stock’

A popular smoothie and juice bar in Londonderry is closing its doors next weekend as a result of the “crippling costs of energy and stock”.

Family-run establishment Shake N Frappe on Carlisle Road in the city took to social media on Wednesday to break the news, becoming the latest small business in the hospitality sector to suffer from the cost-of-living crisis.

The news also comes just under a year after the business was hit hard by a fire at premises next to their store.

While the Carlisle Road bar is closing, the Northland Road premises will remain open.

In a statement on social media, the dessert shop owners Rachael and Gary said they were “devastated” to have to make the announcement.

“It has unfortunately become a familiar story in the retail and small business industry in general, that the ever-increasing crippling costs of energy and stock, added to the already high costs of having a city centre shop have just pushed it towards being unviable,” they wrote.

“We haven't had the smoothest of years as a new business opening but are so proud of what we have managed to achieve and maybe in a different economic climate we would not be taking this decision, but summer should have been our high season and we know the winter will only get even more difficult.

“Our little town has also still not fully recovered from the pandemic and we know all our customers are feeling the pinch.

“The stress and sacrifices being made in order to keep two shops afloat is having a negative impact on our family life and it's our kids who are losing out on quality time with their parents.

“Therefore, we have made this difficult decision as a family and are doing what is right for us at this time.

“Northland Road shop (the OG shop) will be staying open as normal and we hope to be able to give it a little revamp in September so keep an eye on our fb [Facebook] page for updates on that.

“Thank you to everyone who has called in to Carlisle Road and supported us over this last year, we hope to see you all up there over the next 11 days before doors close.”

Local businesses closing their doors has become an all-too familiar sight in recent months.

Also announcing its closure in November, Portadown café The Apple Patch said they had made the decision due to “continually rising costs and difficulties recruiting new staff”.

"It has been truly heart-breaking to make this decision,” owner Kerry wrote.

"I really want to thank all our customers, all our staff (past and present), friends and family, neighbouring businesses, landlord and suppliers for their help and support over the past five years. It has been an exciting journey and would not have been possible without you all.”

Last month, Hospitality Ulster’s Colin Neill said he fears the industry “hasn't seen the worst” of the current cost-of-living crisis and said two or three businesses are closing every week in the sector at present.

“We have astronomical energy costs, we have increased labour costs. There is only so much you can absorb and only so much the customer can pay,” he said.

“You have 72,000 jobs depending on it. We have seen the start of closures and I really fear come autumn we are going to see energy costs go up again and inflation is predicted to go up again. We haven’t seen the worst of this yet.”