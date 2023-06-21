Derry’s biggest employer Seagate sees mass exodus of over 220 operators in voluntary redundancy scheme

Jobs going at Seagate Technology's Springtown Industrial Estate site in Derry (Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

More than 200 Seagate production operators have applied for voluntary redundancy – around double the total number of employees that had been expected to go as part of cutbacks, it has emerged.

In May, it emerged that staff at the Springtown factory in Derry had been informed of imminent major job losses.

It was speculated that a total of around 116 jobs, over 7% of the workforce, were to be cut, 70 of them operators of machinery.

However, 228 operators alone applied and all were accepted, according to sources.

It’s believed Seagate in Derry has around 800 operators running its manufacturing processes.

When asked to confirm those figures Seagate provided a general statement.

It said: "As noted in our earnings press release on 20 April 2023, the company has committed to a global restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure in response to changes in macroeconomic and business conditions.

“The global plan is intended to align the company’s operational needs with the near-term demand environment while continuing to support the long-term business strategy.

“We have no further information to share at this time while the restructuring process is underway, and we continue through the Collective Consultation process.”

Hard drive manufacturer Seagate is the biggest employer in Derry with around 1,400 staff.

John Hume was instrumental in bringing the company to the city back in 1993, and US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III recently pointed to Seagate as a success story of foreign investment in Northern Ireland.

The company previously shared plans to take “aggressive actions” to lower costs.

It is a company which has benefitted from almost £60m in funding from Invest NI — which amounts to 37% of funds Derry City has received from Invest NI over the past 20 years.

Seagate reported turnover up by 17% to $220m (£178m) in its latest financial statement.

And pre-tax profits rose by 10% to $15.9m (£12.8m) in the year ending July 1, 2022 at Cayman Islands-registered Seagate Technology (Ireland).

Despite those profits, this is the second round of job cuts in the past year.

Unite the Union was contacted for comment.