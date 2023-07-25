Diaceutics plc reports growth in first half of 2023

A data analytics firm which partners with pharma and biotech companies launching precision medicines has reported growth for the first half of 2023.

A trading update from Diaceutics plc, which has a base in south Belfast, said it had been a strong start for the year, with first half revenue and order book growth in line with the board’s “ambitious” expectations.

The Alternative Investment Market-listed firm said first-half revenue had grown by nearly a third to £9.9m, compared to £7.5m in the first half of 2022. Around 47% of revenues were recurring in nature.

And the group’s order book was up 43%, which it said provided good forward visibility as it becomes the primary commercialisation partner for pharma and biotech companies launching precision medicines.

Cash at June 30 2023 was £17.9m, down nearly £2m on the end of December 2022. But the firm said that reflected accelerating investment, and that it had enough financial resources in place to fully execute its ambitious growth plans.

Diaceutics operates precision medicine hub Dataworks within the King's Hall Health and Wellbeing Park in south Belfast.

The update on Tuesday said Diaceutics could now claim 21 of the top 30 global pharma companies as customers.

Peter Keeling, Diaceutics’ chief executive, said: “We are pleased to report that the strong momentum we enjoyed in 2022 has continued into 2023 and delivered a very positive first half performance, with recurring revenue and order book growth in line with our already ambitious expectations.

"Encouragingly, we are also seeing more normal market conditions beginning to return, with large pharma companies increasingly recognising the importance of utilising our data technology in identifying candidate patients and improving their commercial success.

"Our historic and continuing investment in the DXRX platform is allowing us to take advantage of the significant and growing market opportunity.”

The company added that the opportunities open to it were growing. “The successes of the year to date and the significant momentum achieved across the period serve to validate the group's growth strategy, with trading in line with management expectations.”

The company will report unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 on 26 September 2023.