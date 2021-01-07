Dodds unveils £10.6m support scheme for hard-hit 'wet pubs'

Diane Dodds said the £10.6 million covers the period of July to September when the rest of hospitality was allowed to open (Liam McBurney/PA)

Closed pubs which do not serve food are to receive more than £10m support for the lost summer months.

'Wet bars' were required to remain shut for longer than other businesses as pandemic restrictions eased during the summer.

The £10.6m covers the period of July to September, when the rest of hospitality was allowed to open.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: "Our hospitality industry has been hugely impacted as a result of Covid health regulations and amongst those hardest hit are those traditional pubs only serving alcohol.

"These establishments have been required to remain closed for longer than other businesses and been unable to trade."

Rollout of the scheme will commence next week.

Qualifying wet pubs will be identified by the department from a list of recipients of the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme provided by Land and Property Services.

Businesses will be asked to supply supporting information to ensure all recipients are correctly identified and to minimise the risk of fraud and error.

Once applications are verified payments will be made as soon as possible thereafter.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: "The harsh reality is that since March last year non-food traditional pubs have only been able to open for 23 out of a total of a potential 290 trading days, and under severe restrictions at that.

"Those that have been able to survive this far have been lucky, many will never open their doors again."

He said the funding will help offset debt.

"The cost of having the doors shut, no trade, but still having to keep businesses alive has had such a negative financial impact on owners," he added.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson welcomed the support scheme but said the delay had been a "long and distressing process".

Mr Dickson said it had come too late for many.

"The idea of a financial support scheme for those 'wet pubs' is a welcome one, and one which is completely necessary," he said.

"However, the range of support schemes brought forward by the Department for the Economy have been categorised by delay and this is another example. This long and distressing process for all has led to some pubs which closed their doors not being able to open them again at all.

"Whilst closures have been necessary due to the ongoing public health crisis, it has risked devastation throughout the industry, putting many jobs at risk.

"The slowness in getting the department's financial support schemes out to help people has only compounded that."