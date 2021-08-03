‘Don’t abuse our staff… they should not be reduced to tears’ says Belfast restaurant Shed over drinking rules

A south Belfast restaurant has reminded customers of legal restrictions on serving alcohol after staff were reportedly reduced to tears by angry customers.

Shed on the Ormeau Road said it wanted to remind the public that an alcoholic drink could only be served in a restaurant where the customer was also having a substantial meal.

That meant that where a friend wished to join a group of diners after their meal had finished, that person could not then have an alcoholic drink without having a proper meal.

The social media notice, described as a “polite reminder” from owners Jonny and Christina Taylor, also stipulated that by law, under-18s could not be in a licensed restaurant after 9pm, even when accompanied by an adult.

It added: “Of those who are angry about this fact, we ask you to refrain from getting abusive and shouting at our hardworking staff.

"They are trying their best to to provide you with the best dining experience possible and should not be reduced to tears due to your dissatisfaction.

"We are sorry if you are disappointed but we are not in the business of breaking the law. We work too hard to put our livelihood or the livelihoods of staff at risk.”

The notice added that the Ormeau district was “awash with plenty of fantastic bars and pubs which we would be happy to recommend if our rules don’t suit your needs on this occasion”.

"Hopefully you can join us another time if this is the case!”

Last year, Mr and Mrs Taylor spent £150,000 on extending the restaurant into the former retail unit next door, more than doubling the size of its kitchen and floor space.

They have also revealed plans for a new restaurant on the city’s Malone Road.