Dramatic drop in footfall for NI shops in December

Almost 50% decrease compared to last year due to restrictions

Footfall in Northern Ireland's shops "fell like a stone" in December as non-essential stores were in lockdown for all but 13 days, figures reveal today.

The British Retail Consortium said footfall in Belfast was down 47.3% year-on-year last month - despite December usually marking the busiest shopping period of the year.

Across Northern Ireland, the drop in footfall was only slightly better at 47.2%. Non-essential shops were closed for most of the month - allowed to reopen on December 11, only to close again on Christmas Eve.

Non-essential shops also missed out on the traditional Boxing Day sales due to the shutdown. Grocer and department store M&S, which has been open in lockdown, closed for Boxing Day, saying it wanted staff to spend time with their families.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium, said: "Shopper footfall in Northern Ireland fell like a stone last month, plummeting by almost a half compared to the same period the year before.

"Caught in a pincer movement between lockdowns at the start of the month, this was a terrible way to end the year for the retail industry in NI.

"It rounded off an incredibly tough festive trading period and a truly dismal 2020 for much of our retail industry, particularly those in more discretionary categories, many of whom had been forcibly shuttered for many months this year."

He described December's performance as "an unnerving start" to 2021 and said shops would need further government support, even after reopening.

Mr Connolly said shops needed to find out if rates relief would be extended beyond April, and when a £95m high street voucher scheme to be run by the Department of the Economy will be launched.

"Even when stores are eventually permitted to re-emerge from this enforced hibernation, it is likely many will continue to suffer from lower shopper footfall. Whilst a return to trading is crucial, it will not be a panacea for the sector.

"That's why we hope to see a recovery plan from government to get retail moving once again, including early visibility over continued business rates relief for the coming financial year, and a new timeframe for the high street voucher scheme.

"We also need to make sure those stores forced to close at the moment receive timely and adequate compensation from the Executive. Otherwise our high streets will look considerably different by the end of the year."

Click and collect services by shops are not permitted under the latest lockdown.