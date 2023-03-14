Dublin Airport promises new anti-drone tech ‘within weeks’

Ryanair announces increased summer services from the capital

Ryanair, which called on government to act on drone incursions, has announced its biggest ever summer schedule from Dublin

The new system is set to be operational in a number of weeks (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

New anti-drone technology has been ordered for Dublin Airport following a number of incidents in recent weeks that forced the suspension of operations and saw a number of flights diverted, the chief of the DAA, Kenny Jacobs, has confirmed.

It’s expected to be operational within a matter of weeks. At the same time, Ryanair, which has been highly critical of the drone issue announced its largest ever summer schedule from Dublin for the coming season, with 33 aircraft based at the airport and routes to destinations including Asturias and Castellon in Spain, Kos and Zakynthos in Greece,

The government recently gave the green light for an additional layer of anti-drone equipment to be installed at the airport following the incidents.

Mr Jacobs confirmed on Tuesday that the new equipment has now been ordered. The existing technology in use at Dublin Airport – called Dedrone – helps identify drones but does not have the capacity to force the landing of a device, for instance.

Read more Dublin Airport drone disruption: Ryanair boss calls for urgent action after sixth incident in recent weeks

Mr Jacobs said the new technology will ensure that any future runway closures because of drone incursions will be of shorter duration or not happen at all.

“This has been an issue for the past seven weeks,” he said. “We welcome the decision by the State to give us authority to operate a drone defender piece of technology that allows you bring down drones.”

He said the existing system detects about 90pc of the drones that make incursions. It’s illegal to fly a drone within 5km of an airfield and virtually all drones are supposed to be registered by users.

“We have reviewed and tested proven technology already in use in airports in London and elsewhere in Europe,” said Mr Jacobs. “We have placed an order and I expect that we will be operational in a matter of weeks.”

Mr Jacobs said that the new system should ensure that Dublin Airport doesn’t have to close its airspace “at all” due to illicit drone activity.

“That’s because we’re able to detect a drone at the perimeter, take control of it at the perimeter, and send it back or take it down,” he explained. “I would expect much less disruption and then if you do have disruption that it’s much shorter in duration because we’re able to do something about it.”

Mr Jacobs, who took the CEO role at the DAA earlier this year, also said a repeat of the chaos seen in May last year at Dublin Airport won’t be repeated this summer. The DAA also controls Cork Airport.

He said 800 security officers are being hired to tackle the peak summer season at Dublin Airport, with about 650 of those having already been taken on.

Mr Jacobs was speaking at Dublin Airport on Tuesday as Ryanair announced its largest ever summer schedule from the airport for the coming season, with 33 aircraft based at the airport.

Ryanair, which called on government to act on drone incursions, has announced its biggest ever summer schedule from Dublin

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson warned that if passenger costs at Dublin Airport rise, the airline’s growth at the gateway could stall.

“It is an objective fact, that if costs are lower, we will reward that with additional traffic,” he said, adding that there’s a “fair degree of uncertainty” over what would happen in summer next year at Dublin Airport.

But Mr Jacobs said that Dublin Airport’s charges remain low compared to other capital cities around Europe.

“Ryanair is the most efficient operator,” he conceded. “We want to get the mix right for all our airline customers. Not everyone has the Ryanair model.”