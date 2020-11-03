Dunluce Centre Leisure and Tourism Facility in Portrush put on the market

A former leisure and tourism facility in Portrush has gone on the market for almost £1m.

Dunluce Centre Leisure and Tourism Facility on Sandhill Drive, has been released by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The council is now calling for bid proposals submitted on the basis of a freehold sale.

The four-acre site includes the existing property which covers 15,000 sq ft. Additional land may also be available for purchase at the cost of £40,000 per acre.

The council has requested that potential buyers propose a use for the site that is in keeping with its vision area plan "supporting prosperity, economic development and job creation within a satisfactory time frame".

The visitors' attraction closed its doors in 2013 after falling visitor numbers. It is currently on the market for £950,000, significantly less than the £3.3m it cost to build. It has been reported that the council foots an annual bill of £40,000 just to maintain the building.