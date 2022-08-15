East Belfast Morelli’s goes on market

Morelli's on the Belmont Road in east Belfast is on the market as a going concern. (Pic: Property News)

Ice cream sales have no doubt soared in recent weeks with Northern Ireland having just come through the second heatwave of the summer.

Now an opportunity to buy a branded Morelli’s ice cream store has come up on the Belmont Road in east Belfast.

The Belmont Road premises is now on the market as a going concern for offers over £35,000.

This means the premises is owned by an independent trader, but a new owner could have the rights to use the Morell’s branding which includes goodwill, fixtures and fitting.

Listed by Independent Commercial, potential buyers are told: “Rarely does the opportunity present itself to acquire a thriving business located in the hub of the Belmont Road in East Belfast.”

As an established business that stretches right back to 1911, the listing adds that Morelli’s has become recognised as “one of the leading and award-winning boutique style ice cream parlours in east Belfast”.

The ground floor commercial premises includes a prominent location for footfall, making it an “advantageous and sought-after site”

With an open shop floor and dining area to the front, there is also an ice cream bar/ serving area which leads to the kitchen, prep area, WC and storage areas.

One of Northern Ireland’s most well-recognised brands and business dynasties, Morelli’s was first started by Italian entrepreneur Peter Morelli in 1911.

Opening up a cafe in Ballymena’s Stone Row, he and his locally-born wife Annie later asked their nephew Angelo to travel over from Italy to run the shops in Portrush and Portstewart.

Now spanning five generations, Peter’s great-grandchildren Marino, Tania, Arnaldo and Daniela Morelli all work at the company factory in Coleraine.

Read more Morelli’s wins UK Great Taste Golden Fork for NI

Last October, Morelli's took home the Regional Golden Fork award for Northern Ireland in the finals of the UK Great Taste awards, for the caramelised hazelnut ice cream flavour.

As part of the business structure, Morelli’s offers a range of options for those wishing to become an official seller as part of the 'Scoop package.’

This includes a basic investment package, which includes a 10 or 13 flavour display cabinet as part of an existing retail business.

This includes training on “portion control," hygiene and allergy advice.

Another choice is for retailers to take on a stand-alone Morelli Ice Cream parlour.

This package includes services and interior, signage and branding as well as full training service that includes “sundae creation” and help to establish the systems required to run the franchise.

The company has also expanded its offering outside of Northern Ireland to multiple retailers including Morrison’s supermarkets as well as Tesco Ireland in the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Sales and Marketing Director Daniela Morelli said there was no doubt the recent spell of hot weather had been good business.

With the company trading for over a century, she said the company was confident in facing down the challenges of a likely recession, soaring energy prices and increased interest rates.

“You’re always going to sell more ice cream when the sun shines,” she said.

“Last week was the first really good settled period and Portrush and Portstewart were very busy, but overall the weather was even better last July.”

Asked about the increasingly competitive market here, with numerous brands available across high streets, she said: “You won’t get better ice cream than here in Northern Ireland, everyone makes good product.

"Competition is healthy and there is room for everybody.”

On the economic difficulties facing all sectors, she added: "Everyone’s in the same boat I suppose, everyone is concerned about that but it’s kind of the unknown at the moment.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen. You just have to hope for the best, that things don’t go up too much and it’s prohibitive to carry on and do business.”