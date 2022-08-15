East Belfast shopping centre forced to close following leaking roof due to heavy rain

Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast, which was forced to close early today following a roof collapse

Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast has been forced to close on Monday following a substantial leak in their roof caused by heavy rainfall.

Brian Lavery, the managing director of CBRE NI, who manage the shopping centre, said the company were made aware of “flooding at the building earlier today” and had sent a team down to fix the issue.

CBRE NI’s executive director Gerard McCann said that despite reports the roof had collapsed - this was not the case.

“The roof has not collapsed,” he said speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, “There was a leak and we closed the mall.”

Asked about the decision to close the shopping centre early, Mr McCann said it was due to health and safety concerns.

“There was water on the floor, and we had to be careful that no one slipped on it and so we could mop it up. The centre will be open first thing tomorrow morning.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Evening Extra, Daniel Crawford, who runs a pop-up school uniform shop in the centre said there was a “deluge of heavy rain for about an hour” beginning at 1.30pm this afternoon.

“At around quarter past three in my shop, one of the security guys came past me and said we are closing the centre because part of the roof had collapsed at the far end. I didn’t take it very seriously, but then on his way back he said that all the electricity would be going off” he told the programme.

Mr Crawford added that security informed he believed no one was hurt in the incident and that the flooding seemed to be taking place in the “older part of the shopping centre.”

In response to the centre’s closure DUP MP Gavin Robinson tweeted saying the centre “remains closed this evening after heavy bursts of rainfall caused water to ingress through the roof, flooding a number of businesses.”

He continued to say his “thoughts with traders & shop management while clean-up is underway.”