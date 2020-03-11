Eastern Airways takes on Southampton route at Belfast City Airport

Eastern Airways is set to take control of the Southampton route at Belfast City Airport, it has emerged.

The route, which was previously operated by Flybe, will operate up to seven flights a week from March 23.

Eastern Airways’ General Manager Commercial and Operations Robert Hage said it was a significant expansion.

"Initially the Belfast City route will be daily and reconnects the south coast of England to Belfast for business and leisure, while inbound passengers have the London rail connection within the hour and access to the major cruise offering via the port."

Neil Garwood, Managing Director of Southampton Airport, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reconnected our route network to Belfast with Eastern Airways.

"Belfast has long been one of our most in-demand destinations, and importantly this will once again enable vital regional connectivity with Northern Ireland. We look forward to enhancing our route network further with Eastern Airways."

Eastern Airways launched a route from the Belfast airport to Teeside International Airport last week.

It follows the news Scottish airline Loganair would be taking over two former Flybe routes from Belfast City to Aberdeen and Inverness.

Flybe, which ceased operations last week, had been the largest airline operator to fly Belfast, accounting for 80% of the routes leaving from the City Airport.