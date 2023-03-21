EasyJet expands its wings at Belfast City Airport with launch of two new routes

Michael Jackson, Head of Commercial at Belfast City Airport pictured with Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport — © @Press Eye/Darren Kidd

EasyJet has announced two new routes from Belfast City Airport which will commence this summer.

The new flights to London Luton and Manchester will operate up to four times a week with fares starting at £25.99.

The expansion brings the total number of routes served by the airline at the George Best hub to six.

Commercial director at Belfast City Airport Katy Best described the latest announcement as “fantastic news for passengers” and said it comes just six months after the commercial carrier launched its popular service to Glasgow.

“In the space of 18 months, EasyJet has significantly increased its capacity from Belfast City Airport, which is not only a testament to the strength of our partnership but also showcases our commitment to providing passengers with choice, convenience, and flexibility,” she added.

Flights to the new destinations will take off on June 26, 2023 and operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“Belfast City Airport now serves 28 destinations across the UK and beyond through its extensive route network, which provides passengers with more domestic connectivity than any other Northern Irish airport,” Ms Best continued.

“EasyJet’s flights to London Gatwick, Liverpool, Bristol, and Glasgow have already proved a massive success and we look forward to welcoming more EasyJet travellers through the terminal doors.”

Meanwhile Ali Gayward, UK country manager at EasyJet said the company is committed to serving the needs of its customers.

“We know how important it is to support UK connectivity so people can visit friends and loved ones, do business, and explore more of what the UK has to offer,” she said.

“So we are delighted to be providing customers with even more direct and convenient domestic connections that we know will prove popular for business and leisure travellers alike, all with great value fares and friendly service.

“EasyJet offers more seats on UK domestic routes than any other carrier and we’re further strengthening our network from Northern Ireland today, by offering even more seats on key domestic routes and launching two new routes to serve customers travelling between Belfast City and the major hubs of London and Manchester.

“And, with fares from just £21.99 and Easter around the corner, now is a great time to book with easyJet for a last-minute spring break or summer getaway and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away this summer.”

Flights from Belfast City Airport to London Luton and Manchester are already available to book online.