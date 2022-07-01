EasyJet launches flights from Belfast to Liverpool

EasyJet has officially launched flights from Belfast City to Liverpool for the first time, with the first flight taking off on Friday afternoon.

It will initially operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays before resuming a daily service from September 1 until October 29.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our new service from Belfast City to Liverpool for the first time, further strengthening our network in Belfast and providing more opportunity for our customers in Northern Ireland to book a trip this summer.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and remain committed to offering customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager, said: “The launch of a service from Belfast City Airport to Liverpool is great news for business and leisure passengers wishing to connect with one of England’s most popular destinations.

“EasyJet’s initial route to London Gatwick proved extremely popular with our passengers and we are thrilled that the airline has chosen to expand its operations from Belfast City with flights to Liverpool, and later this year, to Bristol.

“Passengers can now travel to 21 destinations across the UK and beyond this summer, with Belfast City Airport offering more domestic options than any other airport in Northern Ireland.”