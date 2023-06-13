EasyJet secures slots at Dublin Airport – which could launch dogfight with Ryanair

EasyJet has secured take-off and landing slots to use at Dublin Airport next winter. Photo: David Parry/PA

No-frills airline EasyJet is contemplating muscling in on Ryanair’s home turf in Dublin, heralding what could be another major dogfight between the two companies.

EasyJet has secured take-off and landing slots to use at Dublin Airport next winter, according to Airport Co-ordination Limited (ACL), which co-ordinates slot usage for 72 airports around the world.

It would mark the first time the airline, founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, would have tried to launch services from the capital.

However, it is possible that while EasyJet may have secured the slots, it might not end up using them.

“Like all airlines, we are continually reviewing our network for future opportunities,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

EasyJet launched routes to Gatwick from Shannon, Cork and Knock in 2004, but only hung on in the Irish market for about 18 months.

At the time, Ryanair group CEO Michael O’Leary predicted that EasyJet would join a “long line” of carriers that began flying to Ireland but subsequently pulled out. UK low-cost carrier Go was among the casualties from a previous battle with Ryanair.

Go was an independent subsidiary of British Airways and was launched in 1998. In 1999, the carrier was forced to pull its only Irish service, a Dublin-Edinburgh route, after just four months. Ryanair had reacted with aggressive pricing tactics on the route.

Barbara Cassani, the co-founder of Go, later admitted the airline had “completely misjudged” the likely reaction of Ryanair to Go’s new route.

The latest ACL report shows that EasyJet’s Austria-based subsidiary, EasyJet Europe, has secured a total of 88 take-off and landing slots for use at Dublin Airport between the end of October and the end of March next year.

The report shows EasyJet, whose chief executive is Johan Lundgren, intending to use four slots every week during that period. That equates to a total of almost 16,400 seats in those months.

The report also confirms Chinese carrier Hainan intends to continue operating a service to Beijing from Dublin during the winter season. It is relaunching the service this month.

The ACL figures also show that Dublin Airport could have almost 18.4 million seats available over the winter.

Aer Lingus, part of the IAG group that also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, will have about five million seats available next winter out of the capital.

The number of slots it will have is about 7.2pc lower than last winter. Ryanair will have just over 8.7 million seats available next winter out of Dublin Airport, according to ACL. It will have 12.7pc more slots.

The next biggest carrier out of Dublin next winter will be Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service. It serves routes between Ireland and Britain, while it has also been operating a summer service to France.

Dublin Airport, which is controlled by the semi-state DAA that also controls Cork Airport, is expected to handle 31.1 million passengers this year.