Economy Minister unveils 10-year strategy for NI trade 

Document released as Diane Dodds is expected to be replaced by Paul Frew in DUP shake-up at Stormont

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has launched the trade and investment strand of her economic plan for NI over the next 10 years on what’s expected to be confirmed as one of her final days in the role.

Today’s publication of the ‘Trade and Investment for a 10X Economy’, comes as Mrs Dodds is due to be replaced in the department by North Antrim DUP MLA Paul Frew.

The change is expected as new DUP leader Edwin Poots announces his ministerial team at Stormont.

Mrs Dodds and her husband, former deputy leader Nigel Dodds, were among party members who walked out of an event last week to confirm Mr Poots’ appointment, before the new leader’s speech.

Since Mr Poots was voted leader of the party it has been suggested that Paul Givan could be a possible First Minister, after Mervyn Storey expressed reluctance to take on the role, with Paul Frew a frontrunner to replace Mrs Dodds as Economy Minister.

The Department for the Economy and DUP did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Frew joined the DUP in 2000 and replaced Ian Paisley Jnr as an MLA in 2010. He has served on Stormont committees including the committee for enterprise, trade and investment, now the economy committee.

He is presently part of the ad-hoc committee on the Covid-19 Response.

As she launched the trade and investment plan, Mrs Dodds said: “I want to harness trade and investment as a catalyst for inclusive, green growth in Northern Ireland to support our economic transformation over the next decade.

“Northern Ireland has a rich history as a trading and exporting region, built on the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of its people.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic we will need to apply that spirit with renewed energy and focus. I am committed to working with business to make that happen.

“In simple terms, we want to sell more and attract more high-value inward investment for the benefit of our businesses and our people.

“We will work with our delivery partners to sharpen our focus on the markets, clusters and technologies of opportunity to make that happen.”

She added: “We see an important role for government to work with businesses and entrepreneurs of all shapes and sizes to foster a bold, outward-looking and ambitious international mind set.

“‘Trade and Investment for a 10X Economy’ outlines the principles of inclusivity and collaboration that will frame that engagement.”

Publishing the overall 10X Economy plan last month, Mrs Dodds said it will deliver a 10 times better economy with benefits to business and society.

It will do this by focusing on “priority clusters” where NI can be a global leader, including areas such as cybersecurity, fintech and creative industries.