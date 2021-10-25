Economy minister urges public to apply for High Street Voucher scheme by midnight

The economy minister Gordon Lyons has urged the public not to miss out on the High Street Voucher scheme before applications close at midnight.

Those aged over 18 are eligible for the £100 pre-paid card with the aim of giving a much needed boost to local traders struggling after the pandemic.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster, Mr Lyons said over 1.4 million people had already applied.

“That’s incredible, that’s the amount of adults that we thought there were in Northern Ireland so we see an exceptionally high take up.”

Of these, 500,000 cards have been dispatched and just over half of those have been activated.

"We’re going to see over the coming days another significant number of cards that will be dispatched. But I’m pleased at the high take up of this scheme and the high numbers of people that have spent it already.”

The closure of the portal tonight does not affect those asked to upload more information to verify their identity.

It was reported last week that around 100,000 people who applied were told their details could not be automatically verified and that they needed to submit further proof of their identity.

Mr Lyons said those who have an application reference number, or email confirming their application was submitted, would not miss out.

“You can be assured that your application is being processed, it’s just going to take some time before all the cards come out.”

Around 900,000 cards are yet to be dispatched, which Mr Lyons said he expected would be delivered by next Tuesday to allow people four weeks to spend their money.

Information on how the cards are being spent is being collected, with Mr Lyons confirming most has been spent in retail so far.

"I think that’s because people genuinely want to help those businesses, those smaller independent businesses in particular, that struggled during the lockdown,” he said.

Extra incentives from local retailers, he added, had also encouraged shoppers.

On reports people were using the card to buy Amazon vouchers, Mr Lyons said it was difficult to block certain expenditure.

"I’m not going to dictate to people where they spend it, but I think most people see the policy intent of the scheme and are trying to use their card to help people as well as to treat themselves.”

The minister said he was unaware of how many applications had been delayed, but there were around 100,000 people whose details were not automatically verified.

As a solution Mr Lyons said these people were being given the opportunity to submit alternative evidence.

“We’re giving people that opportunity to come to us,” he said.

On uncertainty that a holiday voucher scheme will still go ahead, he said he was still “very keen” the card would be issued to prop up tourism.

"The money that has been made available is one year funding, it’s for Covid recovery.

"I know there’s always many demands on budgets but this was specifically for Covid recovery and we’re looking at how that can help tourism recovery because ultimately if we have a strong tourism sector that creates jobs, that creates opportunity for people and we want to make sure that sector is thriving."

For the High Street Voucher, those unable to apply online or did not receive an application reference number or e-mail confirming their application have been asked to call 0800 046 8330.

The phone line will remain open until midnight on Monday,