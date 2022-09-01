Electric Ireland announces 29% price increase from October

Electric Ireland is hiking its charges for customers here by 29% from next month in another blow for consumers.

It follows double-digit increases for power and gas announced last week by SSE Airtricity which also come into force on October 1.

Electric Ireland, our third-biggest supplier with 104,000 customers, said the increase meant customers finding an extra £275 a year or £5.29 per week for the average user. The average annual bill will be £1,223.

Global energy prices have been coming under pressure from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed up the price of wholesale gas to historic highs.

SSE Airtricity last week announced it was increasing electricity prices here by 35.4% and gas prices by 28.3%.

Bill Coyle from Electric Ireland said: “This continues to be a very challenging time for all energy consumers, and an unprecedented time in the energy industry.

“It is with considerable reluctance that we are increasing electricity prices for our customers, which is necessary given the continuing increase in wholesale energy.

“We realise these price increases may be difficult for some customers to absorb. We would like to encourage any of our customers who are having difficulty in paying their bill to contact our customer care team.

“Our team also work closely with a number of organisations including Age NI and Advice NI who can provide support for our customers during these difficult times”.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This news will adversely impact all Electric Ireland customers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget especially with the severe cost of living crisis that we are experiencing.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information. We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs.

"Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”

SSE Airtricity and Electric Ireland have been the first suppliers so far to announce price increases applying from October.

However, firmus energy, Northern Ireland’s other gas supplier, is expected to follow suit, along with the three other electricity suppliers Click Energy, Budget Energy and Go Power.

Mr Gormley said it was working to mitigate the effects of the price increases. “In the short term, the Consumer Council has been working in collaboration with Government departments, The Utility Regulator, energy suppliers and third sector organisations, to try to put in place immediate support and advice to help those in energy crisis as the problem of high energy prices will impact many households this winter and beyond.”

The UK government has announced an energy discount scheme for domestic users, with households to be given £400 discounts on their energy bills in instalments from October.

But the manner in which the £400 discount will be delivered to households in Northern Ireland has not been confirmed. The timing has also not been confirmed.

But last week Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the help was on its way to Northern Ireland. “This is a vital part of our £37bn support package and we will continue to work together to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland get the support they need as soon as possible.”