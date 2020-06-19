Electric Ireland announces 4.1% cut in energy prices

Electric Ireland has announced it is reducing its electricity unit prices by 4.1% for its residential customers in Northern Ireland in August.

The price decrease will see the average residential customers received a £24 reduction per year.

Clare McAllister, Northern Ireland residential manager, Electric Ireland said: “This announcement reflects Electric Ireland’s commitment to giving our growing numbers of customers in Northern Ireland the best possible value.

"We are pleased to support them with this reduction, particularly at this challenging time for families.

“In addition to this reduction in our rates, we are committed to providing exemplary customer care and service, highlighted by achieving first place in independent consumer body Which?’s Annual Energy Company Customer Satisfaction Survey earlier this year.”