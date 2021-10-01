Electric Ireland announces price hike for 99,000 NI customers

Electric Ireland has said its prices are going up.

Electric Ireland will increase the average residential bill by 13.5% next month.

The power company, which has around 99,000 customers in Northern Ireland, said the price hike will add approximately £1.67 a week on the average bill.

It comes after research carried out by Power to Switch NI for the Belfast Telegraph revealed some householders in Northern Ireland are facing a hike of around £500 on their annual combined gas and electricity bill.

Even consumers with companies increasing their tariffs the least will see their yearly combined spend on both commodities go up by almost £200.

Northern Ireland’s Consumer Council said the latest rise means that in the last 10 months, Electric Ireland has increased prices by over 27%.

The company also increased prices in February 2021 by 10.2% and August by 3.7%.

In addition to increasing prices, many suppliers have removed their most competitive discount offers or cashback promotions, making it harder for hard-pressed families to find a good deal.

Electric Ireland said the bill increase was down to wholesale energy costs continuing to rise.

The company’s residential manager for Northern Ireland Clare McAllister said on Friday it was with “great reluctance” that Electric Ireland has brought in the hike but they were left with “no option”.

“We would assure our customers that we will continue to keep costs as low as we can passing on savings when it becomes possible to do so,” she continued.

“We understand that some customers may face challenges and would encourage anyone who is having trouble paying bills to contact us and we will support them with an affordable payment plan over the coming months.”

Responding to the increase, Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This news will adversely impact all Electric Ireland customers already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget especially considering it is the third increase by the supplier this year.

"Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly to find out how they can help during this time.

“The Consumer Council would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs. Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.

“The Consumer Council will continue to work with our energy companies and the Utility Regulator on the development of initiatives to help consumers experiencing payment difficulties.”

Customers impacted are advised to go on to the Consumer Council’s website which has a a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.

Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.