Energy market confusing, but consumers do have the power to switch and make savings

It can pay to switch providers if you have never done so or it's been 12 months.

It can be confusing trying to figure out what is happening with energy prices at the moment.

After 18 months when prices were only going up, they have recently started to fall back for home heating oil, and some electricity and gas suppliers have announced reductions.

However, other suppliers have increased prices, leaving many people wondering what is going on.

At a time when a cold snap is predicted, any fall in prices is welcome, but it’s important to remember we are still paying much more than last year.

A fill of oil is around £470 more expensive, electricity bills are up between £400 and £950, and for gas it has been even more stark with increases of between £1,100 to £1,800. Electricity and gas suppliers have different strategies to buy the energy they need to supply their customers.

This will often involve purchasing energy over different time periods, sometimes as short as a day ahead to perhaps a month, year or more ahead. Each will be priced differently, but are critical to setting the tariff a supplier can offer a customer.

Read more Five top tips on how to stay warm this winter without breaking the bank

It is important to remember there is choice for customers in Northern Ireland regarding who their electricity and (to some extent) their gas supplier is. There are five electricity suppliers, and gas customers in the Greater Belfast network can choose between two suppliers.

But does it pay to switch?

Well, yes, especially if you have never switched or it’s been more than 12 months.

Read more Customers of Power NI are spared winter price increase

At the moment there is a difference of around £630 between the cheapest and most expensive electricity deal, and almost £500 difference for gas.

Last month the total savings from people who switched using Power to Switch was almost £300,000, with an average saving of £373.

There has been some protection from the full impact of rising prices through the energy price guarantee, but this will be scaled back from January 1, 2023, with the discount reducing from 19.9p/kWh to 13.6p/kWh.

And there is still no detail on when the £600 energy bill support will be made to households here.

​

Aodhan O Donnell is the founder of Power to Switch, a price comparison website