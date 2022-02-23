Energy price rise ‘unavoidable’ due to Ukraine crisis, says Dr Esmond Birnie

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow

Further oil and gas price rises as a result of the escalating crisis in Ukraine are “unavoidable”, according to one of Northern Ireland’s leading economists.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist at the Ulster University Business School, said that the world’s economic recovery from the pandemic has suffered a “further blow” due to the “impact of the escalating war in the eastern Ukraine”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine on Monday after announcing that Russia recognised them as independent states.

In an his analysis published yesterday, Dr Birnie said: “Probably the most apparent impact here in the West will be through higher energy prices.

“Russia provides 35-40% of the oil and gas consumed in Western Europe. An impact on prices here in Northern Ireland and the UK more generally is unavoidable.”

Many households in Northern Ireland are already experiencing a staggering increase in fuel bills.

Recent figures show that consumers who were paying a combined annual fee of around £645 for gas and electricity in March last year are now being asked to find £1,335 in 2022.

Fuel has also seen a dramatic increase over the past year. Average petrol prices have increased to 148.60 pence per litre (ppl) — up 22% from 121.84p in February 2021.

Diesel has reached 152.05ppl — an increase of 27p (21.7%) for drivers when compared to last February.

It is not only the energy sector that the economist predicts will be hurt, as the invasion is also likely to make an impact in other fields.

“Russia and Ukraine are leading grain exporters,” Dr Birnie said.

He believes the agriculture industry will take hit due to many in the sector using cereal as feed.

Russia is also a major supplier of titanium and so the economist expects “difficulties for parts of aerospace manufacturing”.

“Airbus uses that metal in its jetliner construction,” he said.

Dr Bernie added: “Admittedly, in the longer term we are probably looking at a world where the UK, along with other countries, will be spending more on defence. Hence markets could expand for Spirit AeroSystems, Harland and Wolff etc.”

Harland and Wolff describe their east Belfast shipyard as being “one of only three shipyards in the UK large enough to undertake complex defence projects”.

US aerostructure giant Spirit AeroSystems employs around 2,700 workers in the city.

Northern Ireland’s exports are also unlikely to be affected in any significant way, as exports to Russia only amounted to about £30m in 2020.

A number of Western countries have already imposed sanctions on Russia after Putin ordered troops to be sent to two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.

Dr Birnie added that while his analysis has looked at the economic bill, he believes the “greatest tragedy will be the loss of life.”

He said: “The ‘low level’ hostilities which have existed in the Donbass region of the Ukraine have killed 14,000 people since 2014. In other words, the equivalent to four times our Troubles in eight years.

“One of the sad ironies of the current situation is that the last time Russian Army tanks drove into the eastern Ukraine was in 1943 but that time they were liberating the territory from the Nazis.

“This time is different.”