Energy prices continue to rise as SSE Airtricity announces 9% cost increase

The increase is effective from December 1 and will see a typical customer charged around an extra £1.12 a week, amounting to an extra £62 a year.

Klair Neenan, managing director of SSE Airtricity said: “The decision to increase our prices has not been taken lightly. We have made every effort to delay this announcement as long as we could but unfortunately, as we have seen with other suppliers, sustained increases in wholesale energy costs are driving consumer prices upward.”

She said the company would monitor the situation closely and were committed to reducing prices as soon as possible.

“SSE Airtricity has a longstanding history of working with our customers, especially those who may be experiencing financial difficulty,” she said.

“We recently contacted a number of SSE Airtricity account holders to offer additional help and support with their energy bills, and we would encourage any customer who is struggling to contact us. We will do everything we can to find a solution together.”

The Consumer Council’s head of Infrastructure and Sustainability, Peter McClenaghan, said Budget Energy customers were also facing an increase of around £208 a year as the energy supplier announced a 29% increase from November 26.

“This news will adversely impact SSE Airtricity and Budget Energy customers, many of whom will already be feeling pressure on their household budgets, especially considering both suppliers have already increased prices in recent months,” he said.

After the Utility Regulator said last week that electricity bills may continue to rise next year, Mr McClenaghan added: “We urge anyone who is struggling with their energy bills to contact their supplier directly for help and information.

“We will continue to work with our energy companies and the Utility Regulator on the development of initiatives to help consumers experiencing payment difficulties and to stress the importance of consumer protection and support during times of such price increases.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the increase from SSE Airtricity would be “a huge blow” for workers and families.

“News that hard-pressed families are set to be hit with another price hike at the beginning of winter will come as a another huge blow,” she said.

“As with all such price hikes, those hardest hit by this will be low and middle income families.

“Many of them are already struggling to make ends meet after more than a year of lockdowns, furloughs and job losses, cuts to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit and the impending increase in national insurance contributions.”

She added that the budget announcement from the UK government this week had done little to recognise the scale of the cost-of-living crisis for ordinary families.

“They need to ensure adequate funding is available to support workers and families, and to help businesses and protect jobs.”