Energy rating of a home could soon be reflected in its price, say experts

Property experts say house prices here could soon reflect how energy efficient a home is.

As the cost of heating our homes soars, it means those properties that have lower energy performance certificates (EPCs) could lose some of their value.

Jordan Buchanan, chief economist at PropertyPal, said: “There is going to be change over time in property prices with EPC ratings reflecting in the property’s price. This change will go from being the right thing to do being the only thing to do.”

His words come as the Government brings in more regulations in a bid to reach its net zero emission targets.

Tanya McGeehan of MCG Investments agreed, saying properties must now be valued higher for better EPC ratings.

Mr Buchanan said: “Right now EPC ratings are not being reflected in capital values.

“A three bed 1,100 sq ft B-rated property versus an 1,100 sq ft G-rated property in the same area does not have a material difference in price.

“That doesn’t make sense and I think that will be something that will change over time.”

Every home here must have an EPC rating when it is built, sold or rented — this gives the property an energy efficiency rating from A or 100 (most efficient) to G or 0 (least efficient) and is valid for 10 years.

Mr Buchanan said the Government could encourage people to increase the efficiency of their homes if it increased the value of their property.

He said a move to reflect more efficient homes in house prices would be an easier sell to the public and encourage homeowners to invest in measures like solar panels, better boilers and insulation. He added: “I’m sure, like everything, that will take time to come through and lenders are going to be the ones who play a big role in that change.” Already mortgage lenders are beginning to offer favourable rates to homebuyers who are purchasing greener properties or re-mortgaging those with EPC ratings A and B.

Ulster Bank’s new ‘green re-mortgage’ product offers a preferential interest rate to new or existing customers who are looking to re-mortgage an energy efficient property while Danske Bank launched the UK’s first mortgage to be certified as carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust last summer.

Danske Bank said the move is only the beginning of a portfolio of lending and services at the bank which will reward and support customers in their move to go greener.

Newtownabbey estate agent, Jim McMillan, director of McMillan McClure, said while prices have yet to show a bias towards more energy efficient homes, interest in EPC ratings has piqued.

He said: “Whilst we are hearing daily negative information about costs of living, the market remains to be very robust, and we are still experiencing strong demand.

“Generally, people are enquiring more about the energy efficiency of a property, and we feel that this is a reflection of the general awareness of increasing utility costs. In a quieter market we have no doubt that property values will reflect the financial outgoings; however it is not evident currently as the market is performing so well.”

On Wednesday the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak has said he will cut the VAT on energy efficiency measures for homes including solar panels, heat pumps and more, over the next five years in a bid to make domestic properties greener.