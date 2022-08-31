Era of £6 for a standard pint is beckoning, warns expert

Publicans say they are trying to stave off price increases, but for how long?

Two Cokes for a tenner at a north coast family restaurant. A gin and tonic and pint for £20. Two double G&Ts for £25 in a Belfast city centre bar — there are plenty of apocalyptic tales about drinks prices.

And with prices for a non-premium pint like Guinness, Hophouse and Carlsberg varying from £4.40 to £5.60 — depending on where in the centre of Belfast you’re supping — there are fears the £6 barrier could soon be broken in many places.

However, many venues said they are still serving at prices set after the Covid lockdowns last year despite soaring energy and labour costs.

Pedro Donald, the owner of the Sunflower pub in Belfast, which serves Beamish instead of Guinness, told the Belfast Telegraph: “I’m not putting up my prices as I’m able to avoid it for now.

“But if the breweries put up my prices, then I’ll have to. However, if my electric bill goes up, that’s my problem, as I pay the bill, not my customers,” said Mr Donald, who also owns The American bar.

He said he was not losing sleep over the impact on his business of the cost of living crisis. “I’ve already worked through the Troubles, Covid and the recession. All drinks in The American are below a fiver. I’m cheaper than most in the city centre and that’s because I’m not greedy. I ride a bicycle and I don’t have any kids.”

A pint in The American was £3.80 pre-pandemic but was increased by 16% in two stages to £4.40. A pint in the Sunflower, where costs are higher as it’s a more central location, is now £4.80.

If The American serves the cheapest pint among mainstream pubs, the bar at street food venue Common Market serves one of the dearest, at £5.60 for Guinness.

One publican in south Belfast said his electricity bill had more than doubled and increasing the price of a pint was something he’d be giving a lot of thought to. “It’s challenging times for everybody. Electric is the biggest headache at the moment, and our bill in August was £8,866, which was up from £3,681.25 a year ago.

“We have used less electricity and less kilowatt hours and we have significantly cut that back. The bill is almost treble and this has been going on for so long.

“The price of a pint is £5.50 with us now and we’ll hold off for as long as we can. It’s going to take great thought, and rightfully so. But you can’t pass everything on.

“We will get through this as well but at what cost, I don’t know. It really is like we’re working for the energy companies right now. The costs are so high that it’s about survival at this stage and there are no great profits to be made.”

Pub enthusiast Brendan Harkin, who has maintained the Northern Ireland Pint Census since Covid-19, said the £6 barrier for a non-premium pint could soon be breached in parts of the city centre.

“It definitely seems with the current pricing changes we’ve already seen in the past year that we’re on our way towards a scenario of £6+ pints being much more common in the next couple of years, and that’s even before factoring in something as huge as the energy price increases businesses are going to be taking on as this year progresses.

“With NI already a low wage economy and the hospitality industry particularly bad for pay/working conditions, I’d imagine further price increases which don’t benefit staff and will be increasingly unaffordable for the average punter could see the hospitality industry entering a fairly rough patch.”

Willie Jack, the owner of the Duke of York and Harp bars in the Cathedral Quarter, said there was a slight difference between the two venues. At the Duke of York, it’s £5 for a pint of Guinness and £5.50 for a pint of an imported product like Peroni. But a pint of Guinness is £5.50 in the Harp Bar and imported beer £6. However, Mr Jack said the venue had higher costs as it has live music and security provided through a subcontractor.

The owner of a hospitality venue in Derry said: “We’re looking at all our costs as increases come through, mainly on utilities. Drinks haven’t been such an issue though drinks companies usually are good at passing on price rises about twice a year.

“But two Cokes are still £6 in Derry, and I would find the idea of two Cokes for £10 extraordinary.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality NI, said venues charged different prices for pints depending on their market and catchment area.

He added: “You will get to a point where there will be a ceiling where you can’t charge any more even if your costs are more. But we’d never get to a place where it would cost £6 everywhere.”