Family run Belfast city centre sweet shop to close after almost half a century

Newsagents and sweet shop McKay's in Queen's Arcade off Donegal Place, in Belfast City Centre, to close after nearly 50 years in Belfast. Credit: Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th August 2022 Newsagents and sweet shop McKayÕs in Queen's Arcade off Donegal Place, in Belfast City Centre, to close after nearly 50 years in Belfast. Started by Sean McKay and his brother Henry, the family run business had a number of shops in the city centre specialising in sweets and tobacco. 20 plus family meters have since worked in the shop, which once needed three full time staff. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Olivia(10) with her sister Isla(6) and brother Adam(5) eye up some sweets in the shop window before McKay's closes for good. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A family run sweet shop which has been running in Belfast city centre for almost half a century is to close for the final time today.

McKay’s, which is based in the city’s Queen's Arcade off Donegal Place, specialises in an extensive range of mouth watering old-fashioned sweets.

Earlier this month, they announced on social media: “We are closing our shop at the end of this month, after 47 years of the McKay family trading in Belfast city centre, thank you to all our customers over the years.”

In an update on Tuesday they added: “Saturday 27 August will be McKay’s last day. Thank you to all our customers, we will miss you.”

As well as selling the sweet stuff, McKay’s is one of the few established specialist tobacconists in the city centre and boasts the only walk-in humidor in Belfast.

With the news of the closure, dozens of past customers and employees shared in their fond memories of the store.

Juliette on Facebook wrote: “Glad I visited your shop last Saturday and purchased my favourite sweets.

“My late father would have brought me Dolly Mixtures home every Friday when his working week ended. Happy memories and thank you for your years of service.

“Wishing the McKay family a very happy retirement.”

Aisling added: “The end of an era, I absolutely loved working there.”

While Danny summed up the feelings of many by writing: “A sad loss for all sweetie lovers.”