Fibrus wins £23m public sector broadband deal 

Telecoms provider Fibrus has been awarded a £23m contract to deliver digital infrastructure on behalf of the organisation behind the expansion of high-speed fibre broadband here.

The Full Fibre Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI) gave the job to Fibrus. Upon completion there will be over 900 public-sector buildings connected to a hyperfast broadband service across Northern Ireland.

The FFNI Consortium, which is made up of 10 councils outside Belfast and the Business Services Organisation (BSO), is led by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The project aims to expand the high-speed fibre broadband footprint in NI after securing funding from the Department of Digital Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) through the Local Full Fibre Network and Rural Gigabit Connectivity programmes.

Following the award of the contract, full fibre ‘gigabit capable’ broadband is now being installed in public sector buildings, such as council buildings, community centres, fire stations, GP surgeries and health clinics across Northern Ireland.

The aim of the project is to improve digital transformation across partners and use these public sector hubs to stimulate the acceleration and wider roll-out of faster, more reliable broadband to nearby residential and commercial properties through separate commercial investment plans.

Improved connectivity grew in importance during the Covid-19 pandemic, which made online, remote, and digital access a necessity.

UK Digital Infrastructure Minister, Matt Warman said: “This broadband boost for Belfast shows our plan to build back better is delivering for people and businesses, and I am thrilled to announce we will allocate £24 million to replicate its success in every region in Northern Ireland.

“The upgrades will push down the throttle on internet speeds at thousands of homes, businesses and public buildings, and thanks to our £1bn deal with mobile operators, people will have access to fast and reliable connectivity on the move too.”

Fibrus chief executive, Dominic Kearns said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract by FFNI.

"The objectives of this programme directly align with ours — extending full fibre infrastructure into as many areas of NI as possible.

“Delivering this critical infrastructure to all these council and public sector buildings allows us to extend the network further into the surrounding homes and businesses that are in much need of our services.

“At Fibrus we are committed to playing our part in delivering the policy objective of achieving ubiquitous full fibre coverage as set out by the Government and this project will help bring that one step closer.”

Cathy Mason, chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, added: “This project really demonstrates the value of collaboration across public sector organisations.

“Full Fibre will supercharge our digital capacity and help deliver the best possible services to businesses and residents across the district.”

Work on the project is expected to be finished by December.